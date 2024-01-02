Clouds hang in the region tonight. May get a few flurries tonight into tomorrow. Stronger front will set off some late day snow showers tomorrow afternoon, which will continue into Thursday morning.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.09″ / Month: 0.09″ / Normal: 0.13″ / Year: 0.09″/ Normal: 0.13″

Snowfall: MONDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 1.1″/ Season: 6.8″/ Normal: 37.1″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:01 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/12 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and brisk. Some flurries late

Low: 30-34 Erie…25-29 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 10-20

WEDNESDAY:

Continued brisk with a little light snow, mainly late in the day

High: 34-38

Winds: SW 10-20

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Light lake-effect snow showers. Accumulations between 0.5″ and 1″ in Erie, 1-2″ in the snow belts

Low: 23-28

Wind: W 5-15…NW 10-20

THURSDAY:

Light snow early, followed by a few flurries and mostly cloudy skies

High: 27-32