Click here for the Tuesday weather forecast

There will be some breaks in the clouds through the morning. Clouds increase again through the afternoon, with yet another round of snow or brief wintry mix arriving toward the evening commute. Roadways could be slick for the ride home, with a fast coating to an inch possible. Brief light wintry mix through the evening will clear out by Wednesday morning. Turning milder on Wednesday, brief drizzle early, with a good deal of clouds through the day, with the high temperature in the upper 40s.

Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins 7:15 AM TUESDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.10″/ Month: 3.33″ / Normal: 3.64″ / Year: 41.13″ / Normal: 42.45″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.5″/ Month: 1.4/ Normal: 22.0″ / Season: 6.4″ / Normal: 31.7″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 4:57 PM Daylight: 9 hours 9 minutes

TUESDAY:

Breezy, as clouds increase with a burst of snow developing by late afternoon. Slick roadways for the evening rush, with a fast coating to 1″ possible.

High: 40-45.

Wind: WSW 5-15 in the morning shifting NW then NE late.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Brief wintry mix early, then scattered rain showers, as temperatures increase.

Low: 35 Erie…. 31-35 inland

Wind: NE 5-10.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly cloudy, brief drizzle possible, but mainly dry and turning milder.

High: 45-49.

Wind: SW 4-8

