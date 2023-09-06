Another muggy and warm day for the region. May set off a few late day storms in the heat. Frontal system will set off a few showers/storms tonight into tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.63″ / Year: 30.68″/ Normal: 26.99″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:51 AM / Sunset: 7:46 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/55 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Hazy sunshine and warm. Chance of a few late day storms

High: 82-87 Erie….86-90 Inland

Winds: SW-W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy, warm and humid with some showers and storms possible

Low: 71 Erie…near 65 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 5-15

THURSDAY:

Variable cloudiness with some showers/storms at times

High: 77-82

Winds: SW-W 5-15