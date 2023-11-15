High pressure continues to influence us with nice weather and warming temperatures. Cold front will give us a good chance of rain by Friday, with cooler air for the weekend

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 1.76″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 36.82″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 3.1″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 3.2″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset: 5:00 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/49 Minutes

TODAY:

Good sunshine, breezy & warmer

High: 58-63

Winds: SSW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear

Low: 42-45 in Erie…32-37 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 5-15

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny & warmer

High: 61-65

Winds: S 5-15