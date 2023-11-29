Lake effect bands will move off the lake early this morning. Clouds will hang tough for the rest of the day. High pressure will give us more sun and milder air for tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.52″ / Month: 2.53″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 39.39″/ Normal: 38.56″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 1.5″ / Month: 3.0″/Normal: 8.6″/Season: 5.3/Normal: 8.7″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset: 4:51 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/24 Minutes
TODAY:
Early flurries ending, then mostly cloudy and brisk
High: Near 35 Erie….30-33 inland/mountains
Wind: SSW 12-25
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and brisk. Some clearing late
Low: 30-33 Erie….20s inland
Winds: SW 10-20
THURSDAY:
Partly Sunny, Breezy & Milder
High: 45-49
Wind: S 12-25 G30