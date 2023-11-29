Lake effect bands will move off the lake early this morning. Clouds will hang tough for the rest of the day. High pressure will give us more sun and milder air for tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.52″ / Month: 2.53″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 39.39″/ Normal: 38.56″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 1.5″ / Month: 3.0″/Normal: 8.6″/Season: 5.3/Normal: 8.7″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset: 4:51 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/24 Minutes

TODAY:

Early flurries ending, then mostly cloudy and brisk

High: Near 35 Erie….30-33 inland/mountains

Wind: SSW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and brisk. Some clearing late

Low: 30-33 Erie….20s inland

Winds: SW 10-20

THURSDAY:

Partly Sunny, Breezy & Milder

High: 45-49

Wind: S 12-25 G30