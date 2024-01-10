Strong low pressure still causing some gusty winds and wet snow showers today. Some light accumulations possible, mainly in the snow belts.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.22″ / Month: 0.56″ / Normal: 1.12″ / Year: 0.56″/ Normal: 1.12″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace / Month: 1.3″ / Normal: 9.8″/ Season: 8.1″/ Normal: 45.8″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 5:08 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/20 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy and blustery. Wet snow and rain showers. Fresh Coating to an Inch Erie and Warren. 1-3″ wet accumulation I-90 into Meadville

Temperatures fall, then hold in the low/mid 30s

Winds: SW-W 20–35 G45

TONIGHT:

Breezy with snow showers to flurries this evening, mixed with rain along the lakeshore

Low: 31-34 Erie….25-28 inland/mountains

Wind: SW 15-30…10-20 late

THURSDAY:

Mostly Cloudy and still windy. Wet snow and rain showers at times

High: 35-39

Winds: SW 15-30