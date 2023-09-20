High pressure continues to be dominant in our forecast into the weekend. Other weather systems will try and force some clouds here at times, but keeping things dry into at least Sunday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday.

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.61″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 28.97″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset: 7:22 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/16 minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny and nice

High: Near 70

Wind: SW-NW 5

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: Near 55 Erie…46-50 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Light Winds

THURSDAY:

Partly to Mostly sunny

High: 70-74

Wind: S 5-10, becoming NE 5-15