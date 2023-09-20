High pressure continues to be dominant in our forecast into the weekend. Other weather systems will try and force some clouds here at times, but keeping things dry into at least Sunday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday.
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.61″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 28.97″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset: 7:22 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/16 minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny and nice
High: Near 70
Wind: SW-NW 5
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds
Low: Near 55 Erie…46-50 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light Winds
THURSDAY:
Partly to Mostly sunny
High: 70-74
Wind: S 5-10, becoming NE 5-15