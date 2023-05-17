High pressure remains in control tonight, allowing starlit skies and a big drop in temperatures. Frost advisory is issued for Erie and Freeze Warnings are issued for the Inland and Mountain regions. Warming up for the rest of the week before another shot of rain on Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Wednesday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 14.36″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset: 8:38 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 41 minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Starlit & Cold/Frost Advisory-Lakeshore north of I-90/Widespread Frost and Freeze inland and mountains

Low: Near 35 Erie and 25-30 inland and mountains

Wind: NE-SE 5-10

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Not as cool

High: Near 65 Lakeshore/65-70 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S-NE 4-12

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Starlit & Not as Cold…Breezy

Low: 53 Erie and 45-49 inland and mountains

Wind: S 10-20 G30

FRIDAY:

Sun Followed by Clouds, Breezy & Warmer…Chance Late Day Showers

High: Near 75 Lakeshore/70-75 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 12-25