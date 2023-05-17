High pressure remains in control tonight, allowing starlit skies and a big drop in temperatures. Frost advisory is issued for Erie and Freeze Warnings are issued for the Inland and Mountain regions. Warming up for the rest of the week before another shot of rain on Friday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Wednesday
SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 14.36″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset: 8:38 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 41 minutes
OVERNIGHT:
Starlit & Cold/Frost Advisory-Lakeshore north of I-90/Widespread Frost and Freeze inland and mountains
Low: Near 35 Erie and 25-30 inland and mountains
Wind: NE-SE 5-10
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny & Not as cool
High: Near 65 Lakeshore/65-70 Inland & Mountains
Wind: S-NE 4-12
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Starlit & Not as Cold…Breezy
Low: 53 Erie and 45-49 inland and mountains
Wind: S 10-20 G30
FRIDAY:
Sun Followed by Clouds, Breezy & Warmer…Chance Late Day Showers
High: Near 75 Lakeshore/70-75 Inland & Mountains
Wind: S 12-25