Chilly and mostly clear tonight after a cold front moves out of the area. High pressure will come back into the region, giving us decent sunshine though cool temperatures through Friday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Wednesday
SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 15.18″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset: 8:43 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 51 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and chilly
Low: 43 Erie/35-40 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NE 5-15
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny & Cool
High: 60-65
Wind: NE 10-20
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Mainly Clear and chilly
Low: 44 Erie/36-41 Inland & Mountains
Wind: E 5-10