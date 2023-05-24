Chilly and mostly clear tonight after a cold front moves out of the area. High pressure will come back into the region, giving us decent sunshine though cool temperatures through Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Wednesday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 15.18″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset: 8:43 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 51 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and chilly

Low: 43 Erie/35-40 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE 5-15

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Cool

High: 60-65

Wind: NE 10-20

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly Clear and chilly

Low: 44 Erie/36-41 Inland & Mountains

Wind: E 5-10