High pressure allows dry weather for the second half of the week. Smoke from the forest fires in Canada will affect the area tonight and tomorrow. Air Quality will be in the moderate to unhealthy range, and care should be taken when doing outdoor activities.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 5:00 pm Wednesday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.24″ / Month: 5.47″ / Normal: 3.33″ / Year: 23.53″ / Normal: 19.31″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset: 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 14 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear and hazy
Low: 55-58 Erie….48-54 inland/mountains
Wind: Becoming light and variable
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer with Unhealthy Air Quality
High: 77-82
Wind: Variable 5
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Clear and a bit Hazy
Low: 61-65
Wind: SE 5-10
