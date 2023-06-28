High pressure allows dry weather for the second half of the week. Smoke from the forest fires in Canada will affect the area tonight and tomorrow. Air Quality will be in the moderate to unhealthy range, and care should be taken when doing outdoor activities.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 5:00 pm Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.24″ / Month: 5.47″ / Normal: 3.33″ / Year: 23.53″ / Normal: 19.31″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset: 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 14 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear and hazy

Low: 55-58 Erie….48-54 inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming light and variable

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warmer with Unhealthy Air Quality

High: 77-82

Wind: Variable 5

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear and a bit Hazy

Low: 61-65

Wind: SE 5-10



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY