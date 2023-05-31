High pressure in New England will slowly move west toward our area through the end of the week. This will tend to increase our temperatures while giving us more sunshine. Air not too humid, either. Cooler this weekend as a cold front moves across the area.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Wednesday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 3.38″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 15.86″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset: 8:49 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 1 minute
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies
Low: 62 Erie/55-60 Inland and Mountains
Wind: E-SE 5-10
THURSDAY:
Sunny & Warm
High: 80-85 Erie/86-91 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NNE 5-10
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Clear
Low: 64 Erie/60-64 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NE-E 5-10
FRIDAY:
Mostly Sunny, steady temperatures
High: 79-83 Erie/85-90 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NE 5-10
