High pressure in New England will slowly move west toward our area through the end of the week. This will tend to increase our temperatures while giving us more sunshine. Air not too humid, either. Cooler this weekend as a cold front moves across the area.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 3.38″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 15.86″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset: 8:49 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 1 minute

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies

Low: 62 Erie/55-60 Inland and Mountains

Wind: E-SE 5-10

THURSDAY:

Sunny & Warm

High: 80-85 Erie/86-91 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NNE 5-10

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: 64 Erie/60-64 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE-E 5-10

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny, steady temperatures

High: 79-83 Erie/85-90 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE 5-10



