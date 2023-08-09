Partly cloudy this evening. Clouds increase later tonight with a chance of a shower and thunderstorm. Rain and storms continue as a cold front inches closer to the region.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4 pm Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 0.58″ / Normal: 0.91″ / Year: 28.58″/ Normal: 23.92″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:22 AM / Sunset: 8:30 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/8 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy evening, then cloudy after midnight with a chance of showers/storms

Low: 67 Erie/60-65 Inland

Wind: S 5-15

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms

High: 74-78

Wind: S-W 10-15

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Chance of an early shower, then decreasing clouds

Low: 64 Erie/56-61 Inland

Wind: WNW 5-10

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and pleasant

High: Upper 70s