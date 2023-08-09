Partly cloudy this evening. Clouds increase later tonight with a chance of a shower and thunderstorm. Rain and storms continue as a cold front inches closer to the region.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4 pm Wednesday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 0.58″ / Normal: 0.91″ / Year: 28.58″/ Normal: 23.92″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:22 AM / Sunset: 8:30 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/8 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy evening, then cloudy after midnight with a chance of showers/storms
Low: 67 Erie/60-65 Inland
Wind: S 5-15
THURSDAY:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms
High: 74-78
Wind: S-W 10-15
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Chance of an early shower, then decreasing clouds
Low: 64 Erie/56-61 Inland
Wind: WNW 5-10
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny and pleasant
High: Upper 70s