High pressure in the Mid Atlantic continues its course, giving us pleasant weather from tonight to tomorrow afternoon. Frontal system will pass through Friday, ending the warm spell and transition us into a much cooler and unsettled weather pattern for this weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4:00 am Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.43″ / Year: 32.56″/ Normal: 31.11″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset: 6:57 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/36 minutes

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds.

Low: 63-66 Erie/56-61 Elsewhere

Wind: S 5-15 with some higher gusts near the lake

THURSDAY:

Sunshine followed by increasing cloudiness

High: 77-81

Wind: S 10-20

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Chance of scattered showers

Low: 57-61

Wind: SSW 5-10…10-20