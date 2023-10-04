High pressure in the Mid Atlantic continues its course, giving us pleasant weather from tonight to tomorrow afternoon. Frontal system will pass through Friday, ending the warm spell and transition us into a much cooler and unsettled weather pattern for this weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4:00 am Wednesday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.43″ / Year: 32.56″/ Normal: 31.11″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset: 6:57 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/36 minutes
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds.
Low: 63-66 Erie/56-61 Elsewhere
Wind: S 5-15 with some higher gusts near the lake
THURSDAY:
Sunshine followed by increasing cloudiness
High: 77-81
Wind: S 10-20
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Chance of scattered showers
Low: 57-61
Wind: SSW 5-10…10-20