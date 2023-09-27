Storm system to our west will continue to generate a decent amount of clouds tonight, though no rain expected. As it drifts slowly east, some showers may move into the region tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 3.73″ / Year: 32.48″/ Normal: 30.09″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset: 7:10 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/57 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy

Low: 55 Erie…46-53 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE 10-20

THURSDAY:

Mostly Cloudy with a Chance of a few late-day showers

High: 66-70

Wind: SE 10-20…5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Chance of showers

Low: 57 Erie…50-55 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE 10-20 G25