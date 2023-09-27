Storm system to our west will continue to generate a decent amount of clouds tonight, though no rain expected. As it drifts slowly east, some showers may move into the region tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Wednesday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 3.73″ / Year: 32.48″/ Normal: 30.09″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset: 7:10 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/57 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy
Low: 55 Erie…46-53 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE 10-20
THURSDAY:
Mostly Cloudy with a Chance of a few late-day showers
High: 66-70
Wind: SE 10-20…5-15
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Chance of showers
Low: 57 Erie…50-55 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE 10-20 G25