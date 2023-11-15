High pressure continues to influence us with nice weather and warming temperatures. Cold front will give us a good chance of rain by Friday, with cooler air for the weekend
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11:30 am Wednesday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 1.76″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 36.82″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 3.1″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 3.2″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset: 5:00 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/49 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear. Chilly Inland
Low: 42-45 in Erie…32-37 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SW 5-10
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny & warmer
High: 61-65
Winds: S 5-15
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Increasing Clouds and breezy
Low: Near 50 Erie…Mid 40s Inland & Mountains
Winds: S 10-20
FRIDAY:
Overcast skies with rain showers likely
High: 55-59