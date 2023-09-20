High pressure continues to be dominant in our forecast into the weekend. Other weather systems will try and force some clouds here at times, mainly during the nighttime. Keeping things dry into at least Sunday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4 pm Wednesday.
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.61″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 28.97″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset: 7:22 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/16 minutes
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds
Low: Near 56 Erie…46-52 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NE-SE 5-10
THURSDAY:
Partly to Mostly sunny
High: 71-76
Wind: SE 5-10, becoming NE 5-15
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Partly Cloudy
Low: Near 57 Erie…47-53 Inland & Mountains
Wind: ESE 5-10