High pressure continues to be dominant in our forecast into the weekend. Other weather systems will try and force some clouds here at times, mainly during the nighttime. Keeping things dry into at least Sunday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4 pm Wednesday.

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.61″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 28.97″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset: 7:22 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/16 minutes

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: Near 56 Erie…46-52 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE-SE 5-10

THURSDAY:

Partly to Mostly sunny

High: 71-76

Wind: SE 5-10, becoming NE 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: Near 57 Erie…47-53 Inland & Mountains

Wind: ESE 5-10