Staying clear with winds going SW tonight. This allows for moderating temperatures and continued dry conditions into Friday. Our next chance of showers could happen late in the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Wednesday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.72″ / Normal: 1.76″ / Year: 40.66″/ Normal: 40.57″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 8.7″/Season: 5.8″/Normal: 18.4″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/9 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 28 Erie…Low/mid 20s Inland & Mountains

Winds: W 5-15, becoming SW

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 40-45

Winds: SW 5-15, increasing to 10-20

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly Clear. Not as Cold

Low: 29-35

Winds: SW 10-20

FRIDAY:

Another sunny day

High: Near 50