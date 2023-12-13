Staying clear with winds going SW tonight. This allows for moderating temperatures and continued dry conditions into Friday. Our next chance of showers could happen late in the weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Wednesday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.72″ / Normal: 1.76″ / Year: 40.66″/ Normal: 40.57″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 8.7″/Season: 5.8″/Normal: 18.4″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/9 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds
Low: 28 Erie…Low/mid 20s Inland & Mountains
Winds: W 5-15, becoming SW
THURSDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny
High: 40-45
Winds: SW 5-15, increasing to 10-20
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Mainly Clear. Not as Cold
Low: 29-35
Winds: SW 10-20
FRIDAY:
Another sunny day
High: Near 50