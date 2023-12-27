Large swath of moisture will affect the region tonight with patchy and dense fog and a chance of a drizzle. Moisture will linger into tomorrow, along with cooler temps into the end of the week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: Trace / Month: 2.30″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 41.19″/ Normal: 42.31″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 21.0″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 30.7″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/8 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies with scattered showers/drizzle. Areas of fog

Low: 42-45 Erie…39-43 elsewhere

Winds: Light/Variable

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with scattered showers

High: Mid 40s

Winds: Variable 5

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Chance of a drizzle

Low: 33-38

Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Drier and cooler

High: Low/Mid 40s