Large swath of moisture will affect the region tonight with patchy and dense fog and a chance of a drizzle. Moisture will linger into tomorrow, along with cooler temps into the end of the week.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Wednesday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: Trace / Month: 2.30″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 41.19″/ Normal: 42.31″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 21.0″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 30.7″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/8 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Cloudy skies with scattered showers/drizzle. Areas of fog
Low: 42-45 Erie…39-43 elsewhere
Winds: Light/Variable
THURSDAY:
Cloudy with scattered showers
High: Mid 40s
Winds: Variable 5
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy. Chance of a drizzle
Low: 33-38
Winds: SW 5-10
FRIDAY:
Mostly Cloudy. Drier and cooler
High: Low/Mid 40s