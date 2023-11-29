Cloud cover on the decline tonight as high pressure builds in from the south. Good deal of sunshine on Thursday and warmer with a southerly breeze. Rain showers return on Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.52″ / Month: 2.53″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 39.39″/ Normal: 38.56″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 1.5″ / Month: 3.0″/Normal: 8.6″/Season: 5.3/Normal: 8.7″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset: 4:51 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/24 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and brisk. Some clearing late

Low: 28-32 Erie….20s Inland

Winds: SSW 10-20

THURSDAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Milder

High: 44-48

Wind: S 10-25 G35

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, followed by a chance of rain showers

Low: 36-41

Wind: SW 10-20

FRIDAY:

Rain showers likely, cooler

High: 39-43