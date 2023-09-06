A slow-moving frontal system will set off scattered showers/storms tonight into tomorrow. Times of rain are still possible tomorrow night as the front stays near the region, but there will be time for rain-free weather as well.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4 pm Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.63″ / Year: 30.68″/ Normal: 26.99″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:51 AM / Sunset: 7:46 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/55 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy, warm and humid. Shower likely with possible storms

Low: 69 Erie…65-68 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 5-15

THURSDAY:

Variable cloudiness with scattered showers/storms at times

High: 77-81

Winds: S-W 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Some showers at times

Low: 61-65

Winds: SW 5-10