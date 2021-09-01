Click here for the Wednesday Night Forecast

Drier and more comfortable air slowly filtering into the region. . Pleasant weather will continue into the weekend. Next chance of showers Sunday and again Labor into next week. In fact there are daily chances for showers from Sunday into Wednesday, but no washouts expected at this point. Highs should remain in the 70s into next week

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, 6:30 PM Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 24.17″ / Normal: 26.48″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:48 AM / Sunset 7:52 PM Daylight: 13 hours 4 minutes

TONIGHT:

Decreasing Clouds

Low: 61 Erie and 47-54 inland and mountains.

Wind: NE 10-20

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny & a Little Breezy

High: 73 Erie and 65-70 inland and mountains.

Wind: NE 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Starlit and cool

Low: 58 Erie and 46-52 inland and mountains.

Wind: NE 10-5

Go to yourerie.com for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.