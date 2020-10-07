Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Strong cold front will pass through the region later this morning. May set off some scattered showers as it passes. Main threat, though, will be strong and gusty winds. Some PM clearing as it passes.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: Trace” /Month: 1.46″ /Normal: 0.89″/ Year: 28.33″/Normal: 31.33″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:25 AM / Sunset 6:51 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 26 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy this morning with scattered showers possible, then partly sunny for the afternoon. Gusty Winds

High: 64-68

Wind: SW 15-30, Gusts to 40 at times, becoming W/NW

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with diminishing winds. A few showers possible

Low: 47 Erie….40-44 inland/mountains

Winds: NW diminishing to 10-20 after midnight

