Winds have shifted to the NW. This will continue the threat of lake effect bands of rain showers, but it will be much less than previous days. High pressure builds in for tomorrow, giving us more sunshine into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: MONDAY : 2.32″ / Month: 8.03″ / Normal: 3.883″ / Year: 34,22″ / Normal: 30.24″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 7:07 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 52 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy. Scattered to occasional showers

High: 55-59

Wind: N 10-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. A few lingering showers possible

Low: 49 Erie… 43-47 inland & mountains

Wind: N-NE 8-15

THURSDAY:

Clouds giving way to some sunshine

High: 56-60

Wind: NE 10-15

