High pressure gives us a beautiful day with plenty of sun and mild temperatures. Approaching frontal system will increase the clouds tomorrow, but rain holds off until early Friday. Much cooler air will then arrive and settle for the weekend

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 9 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.58″ / Year: 34.50″ / Normal: 31.26″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:22 AM / Sunset 6:55 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 33 minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sun and mild

High: 65-70

Wind: SW-NW 5

TONIGHT:

Some Patchy Clouds

Low: 52 Erie… 40s inland & mountains

Wind: S 5

THURSDAY:

Clouds Mixing with Sun…Mild

High: 67-70

Wind: SW 5-15

