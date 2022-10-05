High pressure gives us a beautiful day with plenty of sun and mild temperatures. Approaching frontal system will increase the clouds tomorrow, but rain holds off until early Friday. Much cooler air will then arrive and settle for the weekend
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 9 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.58″ / Year: 34.50″ / Normal: 31.26″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:22 AM / Sunset 6:55 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 33 minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sun and mild
High: 65-70
Wind: SW-NW 5
TONIGHT:
Some Patchy Clouds
Low: 52 Erie… 40s inland & mountains
Wind: S 5
THURSDAY:
Clouds Mixing with Sun…Mild
High: 67-70
Wind: SW 5-15
