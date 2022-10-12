Approaching frontal system will bring more clouds overall today, though rainfall will be limited. Strong southerly flow will boost our highs to near 70. Cold front will set off some good rain tonight, and lead to cooler air into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.14″ / Normal: 1.61″ / Year: 34.64″ / Normal: 32.29″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset 6:44 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 14 minutes

TODAY:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild. Chance PM Showers

High: 68-73

Wind: S 15-30

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild. Showers likely, with some heavy downpours possible at times later tonight

Low: 53-57

Wind: S 15-25 G30, becoming WSW late

THURSDAY:

Variable cloudiness and cooler. Periods of showers

High: Holding 55-60

Wind: SW 10-15

