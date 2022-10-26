Approaching cold front will set off showers and some wind today as it passes. Temperatures will start to drop as well. High pressure builds in behind it to give us dry weather tomorrow into the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.13″ / Normal: 3.55 / Year: 38.63 / Normal: 34.23″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset 6:22 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 36 minutes
TODAY:
Breezy with some showers developing this morning
High: 60-64…Falling into the 50s this afternoon
Wind: SSW 12-25, becoming W in the afternoon
TONIGHT:
Brisk and chilly. Some evening showers
Low: 44 Erie and 37-42 inland and mountains.
Wind: W-NW 10-20 G30
THURSDAY:
Clouds giving way to some sun and cool
High: 52-56
Wind: N/NE 10-18
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.