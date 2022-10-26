Approaching cold front will set off showers and some wind today as it passes. Temperatures will start to drop as well. High pressure builds in behind it to give us dry weather tomorrow into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.13″ / Normal: 3.55 / Year: 38.63 / Normal: 34.23″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset 6:22 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 36 minutes

TODAY:

Breezy with some showers developing this morning

High: 60-64…Falling into the 50s this afternoon

Wind: SSW 12-25, becoming W in the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Brisk and chilly. Some evening showers

Low: 44 Erie and 37-42 inland and mountains.

Wind: W-NW 10-20 G30

THURSDAY:

Clouds giving way to some sun and cool

High: 52-56

Wind: N/NE 10-18

