Light winds and high humidity will keep some dense fog in the region this morning, otherwise high pressure gives us nice weather for today, which will continue into the weekend.

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.06″ / Month: 0.06″ / Normal: 0.13″ / Year: 39.35″ / Normal: 35.19″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:55 AM / Sunset: 6:13 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 18 minutes

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

Today:

Areas of dense fog into mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, mild.

High: 60-65

Wind: Light, then S 5-10

Tonight:

Clear skies, with areas of fog forming after midnight

Low: 47 Erie…40-45 inland.

Wind: Light and Variable.

Thursday:

Early fog, then mostly sunny and milder

High: 65-69

Wind: South 5-15 mph.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY