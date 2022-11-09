Nice sunshine the next couple of days. Generally south winds will help temperatures rise above normal as well. Friday looks wet for the afternoon as the remnants of Nicole will quickly pass through. Cold front will then pass through this weekend, sending out temperatures dropping cold enough for some lake effect to kick in, mainly Saturday night into Sunday in the belts.

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.33″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 1.03″ / Year: 39.76″ / Normal: 36.09″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:03 AM / Sunset: 5:05 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 2 minutes

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

TODAY:

Plenty of sun and milder

High: 60-64

Wind: S 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear, Breezy & Mild

Low: 44-48 Erie and 33-37 inland and mountains.

Wind: S 10-20

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm for this time of year

High: 65-70

Wind: S 10-15

