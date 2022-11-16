Approaching weather system will spread some rain and wet snow into the region today. Lake effect will kick into gear tonight as winds go W. This will continue into tomorrow

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 3.1″ / Season: Trace / Normal: 3.2″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: Trace / Month: 3.60″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 42.89″ / Normal: 36.94″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset: 4:59 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 50 minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy with some rain and snow showers at times.

High: 35-40

Wind: WSW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Snow Showers and lake effect snow/2-4″ Erie /1-3″ Meadville and Warren/3-7″ Snow belts

Low: Near 35 Erie and Upper 20s inland and mountains.

Wind: SE-SW 5-15

THURSDAY:

AM Snow Showers & Some Squalls/Some Light Additional Accumulations…PM rain and snow showers

High: 33-39

Wind: W 10-20



