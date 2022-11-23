High pressure continues to give us nice weather into Thanksgiving. Frontal system will set off some showers for Black Friday. After a dry Saturday, another front will set off showers Sunday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 21.9″ / Normal: 5.8″ / Season: 21.9″ / Normal: 5.9″
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 6.13″ / Normal: 2.74″ / Year: 45.42″ / Normal: 37.80″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:20 AM / Sunset: 4:53 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 33 minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sunshine
High: 44-49
Wind: SW 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear
Low: 37 Erie and 23-30 inland and mountains.
Wind: SW 5-10
THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING):
Mostly Sunny & Mild
High: 47-55
Wind: S 5-10
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY