High pressure continues to give us nice weather into Thanksgiving. Frontal system will set off some showers for Black Friday. After a dry Saturday, another front will set off showers Sunday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 21.9″ / Normal: 5.8″ / Season: 21.9″ / Normal: 5.9″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 6.13″ / Normal: 2.74″ / Year: 45.42″ / Normal: 37.80″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:20 AM / Sunset: 4:53 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 33 minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sunshine

High: 44-49

Wind: SW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: 37 Erie and 23-30 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 5-10

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING):

Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 47-55

Wind: S 5-10



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY