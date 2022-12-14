High pressure gives us one more nice looking day today. Complex low pressure system will spread a variety of weather late tonight into tomorrow morning. Mix of sleet/wet snow/freezing rain expected. Best chances for ice is in the eastern mountains, but can’t rule it out for interior Erie and Crawford counties as well. Erie looks like a cold rain with some wet snow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.8″ / Normal: 8.7″ / Season: 23.7″ / Normal: 18.4″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.22″ / Normal: 1.76″ / Year: 46.91″ / Normal: 40.57″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 9 minutes

Today:

Sunshine followed by increasing high clouds

High: 36-40

Wind: E/NE 10-20.

Tonight:

Winds increase. Cloudy. Some rain and snow mix for Erie developing late. Mix of rain and snow with some freezing rain possible Edinboro to Meadville. Better chances of freezing rain into Warren and Chautauqua counties

Low: 32-34 Erie….30-32 south of Erie to Meadville….28-31 Warren

Wind: E/NE 12-25, going SE after midnight.



