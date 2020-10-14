Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us another nice looking day with decent sun and mild temps. Approaching front will set off some PM showers tomorrow, which will be followed by much cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.86″ / Normal: 1.86″ / Year: 28.73″ / Normal: 32.30″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset 6:40 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 7 Minutes

TODAY:

Nice morning sunshine and pleasant. High clouds and sun midday/afternoon

High: 62-67

Wind: SW 5-15, with gusts to 20 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Breezy with skies becoming mostly cloudy

Low: Near 60 Erie…50s Inland & Mountains.

Wind: S 10-20 G30

