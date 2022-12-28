High pressure will gradually clear the skies some today, with the southerly winds warming us up as well. Expect this milder air to stay with us into early next week. Holiday weekend looks mild and damp.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: T”/ Month: 6.5″ / Normal: 22.0″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 31.7″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: T” / Month: 0.76″ / Normal: 3.64″ / Year: 47.45″ / Normal: 42.45″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 8 minutes

Today:

Clouds gradually giving way to some clearing. Chilly breeze

High: 38-42

Wind: South 10-20 G25.

Tonight:

Patchy clouds and breezy. A little fog possible

Low: 38 Erie… 31-35 inland.

Wind: S/SW 10-20.

Tomorrow:

Becoming cloudy, breezy and mild

High: 45-49

Wind: South 10-20.

