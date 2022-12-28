High pressure will gradually clear the skies some today, with the southerly winds warming us up as well. Expect this milder air to stay with us into early next week. Holiday weekend looks mild and damp.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
SNOW: TUESDAY: T”/ Month: 6.5″ / Normal: 22.0″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 31.7″
PRECIP: TUESDAY: T” / Month: 0.76″ / Normal: 3.64″ / Year: 47.45″ / Normal: 42.45″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 8 minutes
Today:
Clouds gradually giving way to some clearing. Chilly breeze
High: 38-42
Wind: South 10-20 G25.
Tonight:
Patchy clouds and breezy. A little fog possible
Low: 38 Erie… 31-35 inland.
Wind: S/SW 10-20.
Tomorrow:
Becoming cloudy, breezy and mild
High: 45-49
Wind: South 10-20.
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY