Low pressure will move toward the area today, providing another round of rain showers, which will continue this evening. Only spotty precipitation possible Thursday, with some occasional wet snow for Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 3.2″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 39.2″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.67″ / Month: 0.70″ / Normal: 0.38″ / Year: 0.70″ / Normal: 0.38″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:02 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 13 minutes

TODAY:

Scattered morning showers, then periods of rain for the afternoon.

Highs: 45-55 lake front, with 55-60 elsewhere

Wind: ESE 5-15, except E to NE lake shore/Erie

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with periods of rain, mainly evening. A few wet flakes possible late.

Lows: 35-39

Wind: Becoming W 5-15 G20

THURSDAY:

Mostly Cloudy with a few showers or flakes possible

Highs: 40-44

Wind: SW 5-15

