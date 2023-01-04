Low pressure will move toward the area today, providing another round of rain showers, which will continue this evening. Only spotty precipitation possible Thursday, with some occasional wet snow for Friday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 3.2″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 39.2″
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.67″ / Month: 0.70″ / Normal: 0.38″ / Year: 0.70″ / Normal: 0.38″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:02 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 13 minutes
TODAY:
Scattered morning showers, then periods of rain for the afternoon.
Highs: 45-55 lake front, with 55-60 elsewhere
Wind: ESE 5-15, except E to NE lake shore/Erie
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with periods of rain, mainly evening. A few wet flakes possible late.
Lows: 35-39
Wind: Becoming W 5-15 G20
THURSDAY:
Mostly Cloudy with a few showers or flakes possible
Highs: 40-44
Wind: SW 5-15
Click here for the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority.