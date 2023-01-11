Keeping it dry today and most of tonight. Strong low pressure system will then approach, setting off some good rain tomorrow, then wet snow later tomorrow night into Friday

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 10.9″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 46.9″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.23″ / Year: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.23″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 5:09 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 21 minutes

TODAY:

Partly cloudy morning, then increasing PM clouds

Highs: 40-44

Wind: SE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy…Chance Showers Late

Lows: 39 Erie/33-37 Inland & mountains

Wind: SE 10-20

THURSDAY:

Breezy and mild. Periods of rain, especially in the afternoon

Highs: 44-49

Wind: SE 10-20 G30

Click here for the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority.