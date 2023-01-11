Keeping it dry today and most of tonight. Strong low pressure system will then approach, setting off some good rain tomorrow, then wet snow later tomorrow night into Friday
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 10.9″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 46.9″
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.23″ / Year: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.23″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 5:09 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 21 minutes
TODAY:
Partly cloudy morning, then increasing PM clouds
Highs: 40-44
Wind: SE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy…Chance Showers Late
Lows: 39 Erie/33-37 Inland & mountains
Wind: SE 10-20
THURSDAY:
Breezy and mild. Periods of rain, especially in the afternoon
Highs: 44-49
Wind: SE 10-20 G30
