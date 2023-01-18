High humidity and cool temps will keep clouds and fog in for today. Not much precipitation, though. Storm system will set off some rain later tonight and tomorrow. May begin as a brief freezing mix. Colder air will allow for some snow showers Friday

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 2.1″ / Normal: 18.43″ / Season: 31.5″ / Normal: 54.4″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.17″ / Month: 3.22″ / Normal: 2.02″ / Year: 3.22″ / Normal: 2.02″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:45 AM / Sunset: 5:18 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 33 minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy and chilly. Foggy areas and some scattered showers or some wet snow flakes

High: 37-41

Wind: W 10-20 G30, Diminishing in the Afternoon

TONIGHT:

Rain Developing After Midnight. Some patchy sleet or freezing rain possible at the onset inland and eastern mountains, but going to all rain before daybreak

LOW: 34 Erie/31-33 Inland and Mountains

Wind: Variable-SE 5-15

THURSDAY:

Rain in the Morning, Tapering in the Afternoon…

High: 45-49

Wind: S/SE 10-20

