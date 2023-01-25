Strong storm system will approach the region today, providing a variety of weather from snow/sleet, then eventually rain. As the low passes, colder air will come back in, with lake effect snow bands into Thursday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: Trace/ Month: 6.6″ / Normal: 25.4″ / Season: 36.0″ / Normal: 61.4″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: Trace / Month: 4.86″ / Normal: 2.75″ / Year: 4.86″ / Normal: 2.75″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset: 5:26 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 46 minutes

TODAY:

Breezy with morning snow likely, mixing with sleet or patchy freezing rain. Mix to rain early afternoon, but later in the afternoon Jamestown to Warren. Near 1″ Erie, and 1-3″ Meadville. 2-4″ Warren

High: 33-38.

Wind: SE 15-25

TONIGHT:

Rain Changing back to snow after midnight. 1-2″ by daybreak

LOW: 30 Erie/27-29 Inland and Mountains

Wind: SE-W 15-30

THURSDAY:

Snow Showers and lake effect snow, Continued Blustery. 1-3″ Most Areas. 2-5″ Possible, portions of east Erie/Chautauqua Counties

High: Near 30.

Wind: W 12-25 G30

Click here for the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority.