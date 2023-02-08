High pressure will gradually clear the skies after some morning clouds. Approaching front will spread mainly rain later tonight into tomorrow, along with gusty winds

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.07 / Normal: 0.53″ / Year: 5.79″ / Normal: 3.94″

SNOWFALL: MONDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 4.8″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 72.6″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset: 5:43 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 16 Minutes

Today:

Morning clouds giving way to some PM Sun

High: 39-44.

Wind: W/SW 5-15.

Tonight:

Clear evening, then cloudy with some rain showers developing late. Some freezing mix possible before the changeover

Low: Dropping to 26-30 by midnight, then rising to 32-37 by daybreak

Wind: E/SE 5-15

