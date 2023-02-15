Gusty winds today with a high off the east coast and an approaching front to the west. Drier air rushing in should give us some sun later today, and allow our temperatures to get to record levels.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.99 / Normal: 1.21″ / Year: 6.71″ / Normal: 4.62″

SNOWFALL: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 10.4″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 78.2″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset: 5:53 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 36 Minutes

TODAY:

Gusty winds with showers ending early. Some sun breaking out. Warm

High: 63-67 (record is 65 set in 1954)

Wind: S 20-40 G 45-50

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low: 35-38

Wind: SW 12-25 Then Variable 5-10

THURSDAY:

A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

High: 54-58

Wind: E-SE 5-15

