Weak warm front will set off some scattered showers and flakes this morning, with temperatures rising nicely after it passes. Another weak front will set off a few showers/drizzle late tonight into tomorrow. Larger storm system may bring a variety of weather Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 3.13″ / Normal: 2.52″ / Year: 8.85″ / Normal: 5.93″

SNOWFALL: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 1.7″ / Normal: 19.4″ / Year: 42.2″ / Normal: 87.2″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:56 AM / Sunset: 6:11 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy morning with some scattered light rain or snow/sleet mix through mid morning. Some PM sun and milder for the afternoon

High: 54-59

Wind: SE-S 10-20, going W in Erie late afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Isolated showers or flakes after midnight

Low: 33-37

Wind: Variable 5-10

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with some light drizzle or flurries, mainly in the morning

High: 39 Lakeshore….41-45 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 5-10

