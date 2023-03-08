Chilly and dry air will stay in place through tomorrow. Developing storm system to bring some snow into the region Friday. Track of the storm system uncertain, but there is the potential for good snow amounts.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

PRECIP: (through 5pm) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 0.70″ / Year: 10.52″ / Normal: 6.63″

SNOWFALL: TUESDAY: 0.0 / Month: 2.1″ / Normal: 4.3″ / This Season: 44.3″ / Normal: 91.5″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY Sunrise 6:45 AM / Sunset: 6:19 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 34 Minutes

TODAY:

Clouds and sun. Chilly

High: 32-36

Wind: N 8-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 26 Erie and 19-22 inland and mountains.

Wind: N 5-10

THURSDAY:

Clouds giving way to sunshine.

High: 36-41

Wind: NNE 5-15

