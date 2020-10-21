Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Warm front will set off some rain this morning. Cold front will pass through near midday, with another round of showers. Cooler air will come in behind the front for later this afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.39″ / Month: 3.35″ / Normal: 2.72″ / Year: 30.22″ / Normal: 33.16″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset 6:29 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 48 Minutes

TODAY:

Periods of showers and storms into midday. Rain ending in Erie early afternoon, with some lingering showers farther south and east. Late day clearing possible

Temperatures 65-70 through early afternoon and then falling to mid 50s by evening

Winds: S 12-25 G30, becoming W in the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers late

Low: 50-54 Erie….46-51 inland/mountains

Winds: Variable 5-10

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.