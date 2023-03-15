Cold high pressure will give us good sunshine today, though on the cold side. As the high moves east, the temperatures will have a nice uptick tomorrow. St. Patrick’s day looks wet and mild before we cool off again for the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

PRECIP: (through 5pm) TUESDAY: 0.02″/ Month: 2.40″ / Normal: 1.38″ / Year: 11.25″ / Normal: 7.31″

SNOWFALL: TUESDAY: 0.4″ / Month: 9.3″ / Normal: 8.3″ / This Season: 51.5″ / Normal: 95.5″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset: 7:27 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 54 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny and Cold

High: 34-37

Wind: W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Fair skies

Low: 28 Erie and 17-24 inland and mountains.

Wind: W 5, becoming S 5-12 after midnight

THURSDAY:

Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds and milder

High: 48-52

Wind: SSW 10-15

