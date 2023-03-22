Weak frontal system may set off a few drops for today. Stronger system will ride into the region tonight and tomorrow, giving a better chance of rain and wind.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 11.4″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 98.6″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.67″ / Normal: 2.08″ / Year: 11.52″ / Normal: 8.01″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset: 7:35 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 14 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible

High: 51-56

Wind: S 10-20

TONIGHT:

Breezy with showers developing in the evening

Low: 46-50 Erie and 42-46 inland and mountains.

Wind: S 15-30

THURSDAY:

Cloudy and breezy with periods of showers. A thunderstorm possible

High: 55-59, into the 40s for the afternoon

Wind: SW-W 15-25