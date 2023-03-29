Will have some sun into early afternoon for the region. Strong but quick moving cold front will set off some bands of rain to wet snow late this afternoon through the evening rush hour. Could get a quick inch as it passes. Skies clear late evening, with a chilly and dry day in store tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday
SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 13.5″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 100.7″
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.33″ / Month: 3.84″ / Normal: 2.68″ / Year: 12.39″ / Normal: 8.61″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:09 AM / Sunset: 7:43 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 34 minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny into early afternoon, then becoming windy with showers likely late. Will mix or change to snow Erie county late.
High: 46-50, falling into the 30s early evening
Wind: SW 10-20, then 15-30 G35
TONIGHT:
Snow/mix out by 8pm, then lingering flurries. Clearing after midnight as winds diminish
Low: 27 Erie / 20-23 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NW 12-25, diminishing to 10-15 late
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny & Chilly
High: 37-41
Wind: W 5-10