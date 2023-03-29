Will have some sun into early afternoon for the region. Strong but quick moving cold front will set off some bands of rain to wet snow late this afternoon through the evening rush hour. Could get a quick inch as it passes. Skies clear late evening, with a chilly and dry day in store tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 13.5″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 100.7″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.33″ / Month: 3.84″ / Normal: 2.68″ / Year: 12.39″ / Normal: 8.61″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:09 AM / Sunset: 7:43 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 34 minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny into early afternoon, then becoming windy with showers likely late. Will mix or change to snow Erie county late.

High: 46-50, falling into the 30s early evening

Wind: SW 10-20, then 15-30 G35

TONIGHT:

Snow/mix out by 8pm, then lingering flurries. Clearing after midnight as winds diminish

Low: 27 Erie / 20-23 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 12-25, diminishing to 10-15 late

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Chilly

High: 37-41

Wind: W 5-10