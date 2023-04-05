Strong southerly wind will boost our high temps well into the 70s today. The air will become more unstable as the day goes on, which could lead to some strong storms. Best chances are later in the afternoon and evening. Cooler air for later tonight into tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.2″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 102.5″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.40″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 13.93″ / Normal: 9.46″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset: 7:51 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 54 minutes

TODAY:

Windy and warm. Chance of showers/storms this morning into early/mid afternoon. Some showers and storms more likely later in the afternoon.

High: 75-79

Wind: S 15-30, Gusts to 35

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms through midnight, some on the strong side. Diminishing after midnight

Low: 44-48

Wind: SW 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming W 10-20 by daybreak.

THURSDAY:

Some showers linger in the morning. Breezy and partly sunny in the afternoon

High: Upper 40s to mid 50s

Wind: W 8-15