Strong southerly wind will boost our high temps well into the 70s today. The air will become more unstable as the day goes on, which could lead to some strong storms. Best chances are later in the afternoon and evening. Cooler air for later tonight into tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.2″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 102.5″
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.40″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 13.93″ / Normal: 9.46″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset: 7:51 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 54 minutes
TODAY:
Windy and warm. Chance of showers/storms this morning into early/mid afternoon. Some showers and storms more likely later in the afternoon.
High: 75-79
Wind: S 15-30, Gusts to 35
TONIGHT:
Showers and storms through midnight, some on the strong side. Diminishing after midnight
Low: 44-48
Wind: SW 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming W 10-20 by daybreak.
THURSDAY:
Some showers linger in the morning. Breezy and partly sunny in the afternoon
High: Upper 40s to mid 50s
Wind: W 8-15