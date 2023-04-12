Another warm and very dry day for the region. Any early clouds will give way to nice sunshine with continued warmer temperatures. This dry pattern will continue through Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.1″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 103.2″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 1.29″ / Year: 14.53″ / Normal: 10.17″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:45 AM / Sunset: 7:58 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 13 minutes

TODAY:

Any early clouds moving out, then mostly sunny and breezy

High: 73 Erie 74-78 Inland & Mountains

Wind: W-SW 10-20 G30

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear skies

Low: 58 Erie/50-53 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 10-20…5-15 late

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warm

High: 75-80

Wind: SW 12-25