Another warm and very dry day for the region. Any early clouds will give way to nice sunshine with continued warmer temperatures. This dry pattern will continue through Friday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.1″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 103.2″
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 1.29″ / Year: 14.53″ / Normal: 10.17″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:45 AM / Sunset: 7:58 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 13 minutes
TODAY:
Any early clouds moving out, then mostly sunny and breezy
High: 73 Erie 74-78 Inland & Mountains
Wind: W-SW 10-20 G30
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear skies
Low: 58 Erie/50-53 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SW 10-20…5-15 late
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warm
High: 75-80
Wind: SW 12-25