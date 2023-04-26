Staying cool and wet through Wednesday. Scattered rain showers will give way to a brief period of more widespread rain showers tonight and early Wednesday…which may mix with or change to snow and produce some minor slushy accumulations across the higher terrain. Morning drivers should also beware of fog at the ground. High pressure builds across the area bringing dry weather Wednesday night and Thursday…before the next low pressure system brings renewed rain chances to our area on Friday. Meanwhile…temperatures will climb back to near normal levels by Friday..

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 7:00 AM Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.2″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.16″ / Month: 2.68″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 16.21″ / Normal: 11.92″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:24 AM / Sunset: 8:14 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 50 minutes

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy with some showers or flurries possible in the morning, followed by partly sunny skies before sundown…still chilly

High: 48-50 Erie, low 50s Inland and mountains

Wind: NW 5-8

TONIGHT:

Clear and Cold with Frost in many areas

Low: 34 Erie and 27-30 inland and mountains

Wind: Light and Variable

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Pleasant

High: 55-60

Wind: NE 5-10 near lake…SE 4-8 elsewhere



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY