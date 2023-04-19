High pressure will dry us out today with some sunshine and somewhat milder air. Warm front will slide to our north tonight, setting off some clouds. Warmer tomorrow on the back side of the high.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 7 am Wednesday

SNOW: TUESDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 2.3″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.0″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.17″ / Month: 1.44″ / Normal: 2.13″ / Year: 14.97″ / Normal: 11.14″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:34 AM / Sunset: 8:06 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 32 minutes

TODAY:

Becoming Mostly sunny and milder

High: 53-57, except near 50 Erie

Wind: NW-W 10-15

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 45 Erie/40-45 Inland & Mountains…temps rise late

Wind: NE 5-15

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny and warmer

High: 70-73 Erie 76-80 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE-S 5-10, becoming north near the lake


CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY