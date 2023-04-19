High pressure will dry us out today with some sunshine and somewhat milder air. Warm front will slide to our north tonight, setting off some clouds. Warmer tomorrow on the back side of the high.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 7 am Wednesday
SNOW: TUESDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 2.3″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.0″
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.17″ / Month: 1.44″ / Normal: 2.13″ / Year: 14.97″ / Normal: 11.14″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:34 AM / Sunset: 8:06 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 32 minutes
TODAY:
Becoming Mostly sunny and milder
High: 53-57, except near 50 Erie
Wind: NW-W 10-15
TONIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy
Low: 45 Erie/40-45 Inland & Mountains…temps rise late
Wind: NE 5-15
THURSDAY:
Partly sunny and warmer
High: 70-73 Erie 76-80 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE-S 5-10, becoming north near the lake
