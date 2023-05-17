Cold high pressure will send in a chilly wind for today, though we will see a good deal of sunshine. As the high moves east, temperatures will moderate into Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.77″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 14.25″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:58 AM / Sunset: 8:37 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 39 minutes

TODAY:

Some clouds at times into mid morning, otherwise mostly sunny and cool

High: 52-57

Wind: NNE 10-18

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear. Areas of frost, especially away from the lake

Low: 38 Erie and 25-33 inland and mountains

Wind: NE 5-10, becoming ESE

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny & milder

High: 65-69

Wind: SE 5-10, becoming NE



