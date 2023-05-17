Cold high pressure will send in a chilly wind for today, though we will see a good deal of sunshine. As the high moves east, temperatures will moderate into Friday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.77″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 14.25″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:58 AM / Sunset: 8:37 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 39 minutes
TODAY:
Some clouds at times into mid morning, otherwise mostly sunny and cool
High: 52-57
Wind: NNE 10-18
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear. Areas of frost, especially away from the lake
Low: 38 Erie and 25-33 inland and mountains
Wind: NE 5-10, becoming ESE
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny & milder
High: 65-69
Wind: SE 5-10, becoming NE
